StarHub facing Internet outage issues, causing disruption to those working and studying at home

SINGAPORE - StarHub's Internet service is facing intermittent outage issues on Wednesday (April 15), causing disruption to subscribers working and studying at home.

StarHub, in confirming the problem on its Facebook page, said fibre broadband services for some customers living in the north and north-east of Singapore were "temporarily affected" this morning for 20 minutes due to its network equipment "fault".

The telco added that backup equipment took over and affected services started to "resume progressively".

At 3.45pm, StarHub said in an update that it was aware that some customers were still facing connectivity issues. "We are investigating and will provide updates on this as soon as possible," it added.

According to the Down Detector website, which logs Internet outages, StarHub started having problems at around 11am, before complaints spiked at 11.30am and again, at 3.55pm.

Internet users from Yishun to Ang Mo Kio and Kallang took to social media to complain about the outage.

A Facebook user called Danny Tong wrote: "How to work from home when your 'equipment' and infrastructure failed big time? Still not working after rebooting all my devices equipment several times now. Bishan area."