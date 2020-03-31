ERP at most locations to be suspended from April 6 in light of less commuting amid Covid-19 outbreak

SINGAPORE - Electronic road pricing (ERP) will be suspended at most locations from April 6, with remaining spots seeing rates slashed.

All gantries in the city and on arterial roads will see zero charge.

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic which has seen less commuting, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Tuesday (March 31) that it has done away with the usual quarterly review of ERP rates for the time being.

Instead, it will apply zero charging at several gantries during most time slots.

For instance, southbound CTE from Braddell Road towards city will be free, down from between $2 and $1 now. PIE between Adam Road and Mt Pleasant Road will likewise have zero charging, from between $1 and $2 now.

In total, 74 out of 77 gantries will see a reduction of at least $2.

The LTA said the reductions are not to encourage people to drive more, and it added that motorists and commuters should still defer all non-essential travel.

Speaking to reporters at the ITS centre on Tuesday morning, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said he had asked the LTA to review rates two weeks ago after noticing traffic was lighter "than even during the December holidays".

"And yesterday, I deliberately during peak hour, 8am, I went to work in the office, I drove. Usually it takes me 55 minutes, but yesterday I did it in 20 minutes," he said.