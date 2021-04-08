LTA engages private players in bid to make electric vehicle charging points in carparks viable

SINGAPORE - The authorities are working with those in the electric vehicle industry to ensure that the 60,000 charging points in Singapore in the future will be commercially sustainable.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Thursday (April 8) launched what is called a request for information to seek written replies from players in the market on how best to structure electric vehicle charging point tenders.

This will affect public carpark charging points, covering critical issues like the pricing of charges to consumers and how charging points will be installed.

It will also take into account the charging points' operation and the upgrading of infrastructure needed to support them, such as substations and switch rooms.

The result will inform the design of future tenders for EV charging infrastructure, the LTA said, giving more concrete shape to Singapore's efforts to have all Housing Board carparks fitted with charging points by the 2030s.

Thursday's request for information comes as the first tender launched by the LTA and the Urban Redevelopment Authority in November last year for 600 charging points in public carparks is being evaluated.

It also comes after the Government's realisation that the private sector must be roped in for Singapore to achieve its electric dreams, with the Ministry of Transport nearly tripling its original target of 28,000 charging points by 2030.

Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Facebook on Thursday the private sector was critical in the development of charging point infrastructure.

He added: "The large-scale building up over 10 years needs to be broken down into smaller parcels, where the private sector can take on... (The Request for Information) brings us closer to realising our goal of making every town an EV-Ready Town."

Two-thirds of the targeted 60,000 charging points will be located in public carparks, the LTA has said, with the rest on private property.

The request for information will close on May 31. Those who wish to submit replies can visit LTA's website for more information.