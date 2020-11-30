LTA calls for bids to build 600 electric vehicle charging points in 200 carparks

SINGAPORE - The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has put up a tender calling for the installation of 600 electric vehicle (EV) charging points.

It is believed to be the first time the LTA is calling such a tender.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Nov 30), the authority said the 600 charging points will be installed at "over 200 public carparks" across the island.

Successful tenderers will be required to complete the deployment by 2022, the LTA added.

"This marks an important first step towards our goal of deploying 28,000 such charging points over the next 10 years to speed up the adoption of cleaner energy vehicles," the authority said.

The most ambitious EV charging point installation project thus far is by home-grown solar power company Sunseap Group, which announced in September that it aims to install 10,000 charging points here by 2030.

Following up with his own Facebook post, Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said that with tax rebates from the EV Early Adoption Incentive and the recently tweaked Vehicular Emissions Scheme, "we hope more drivers will be encouraged to go electric".

Mr Ong said: "We will not stop here. Technology is evolving, and we will keep reviewing our strategy. I am quite certain the plans will grow in ambition."