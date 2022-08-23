Lower Covid-19 numbers 'yet another encouraging sign': Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE - There were 3,406 new local Covid-19 cases reported on Tuesday (Aug 23), with 359 hospitalised.

Both figures are lower than the week before - there were 4,909 new local cases last Tuesday, and 524 hospitalisations - which was "yet another encouraging sign of our society's growing resilience with each passing wave", said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Mr Ong said Tuesday is when Singapore usually records a post-weekend spike in Covid-19 cases, but that was not the case this time.

He added that the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 will also be sharing more details "on the way ahead".

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had announced in his National Day Rally speech on Sunday that masks would soon be required only on public transport and in healthcare settings such as hospitals.

Currently, while masks are optional in outdoor settings, they are mandatory indoors, in places such as shopping malls.

PM Lee had said more details will be announced by the task force.

"In the meantime, do continue to take the necessary precautions and remain socially responsible," said Mr Ong.