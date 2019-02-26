Lorry driver arrested after Eunos road rage incident, cyclist assisting in police investigations

SINGAPORE - The lorry driver involved in a recent road rage incident along Jalan Eunos has been arrested, the police said on Tuesday (Feb 26).

The driver, 32, was arrested on Tuesday for a rash act which endangered the personal safety of others, said police in a statement.

The 55-year-old cyclist is assisting the police with their investigations for voluntarily causing hurt.

On Sunday, the police were alerted to the case of road rage between the two men along Jalan Eunos at around 10.30am.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a dispute arose between the two motorists after the lorry driver overtook the cyclist on the road.

Following an initial confrontation, the lorry driver allegedly veered into the cyclist's lane, forcing him off the road.

The lorry driver later alighted from his vehicle to confront the cyclist, and the cyclist allegedly punched the driver in the face.

In a video on social media, the lorry driver falls after being struck by the cyclist.

If convicted, the lorry driver can be jailed up to six months, fined up to $2,500, or both.

The cyclist may be jailed up to two years, fined up to $5,000, or both, if found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt.

The police said in their statement that rash driving or riding is dangerous and could result in serious or fatal traffic accidents.

"All motorists are urged to drive safely and strictly abide by traffic rules and regulations," the authorities said.

They will not hesitate to take firm action against motorists who endanger other road users, the police added.