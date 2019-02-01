Looking forward to Budget 2019? Visit ST's microsite for interactive game, latest news

SINGAPORE - This year's Singapore Budget is right around the corner, with Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat set to deliver the statement on Feb 18.

Until then, readers may head to The Straits Times' microsite, which was launched on Thursday (Jan 31), for the latest news and analyses about the upcoming Budget.

It will also feature Web specials and a recap of the 2018 Budget.

Those who are up for the task of managing Singapore's expenses may also take the challenge in a new interactive game on the site.

Titled Who Wants To Be The Finance Minister?, the game allows players to create their own personalised avatar and make a series of policy decisions.

Players are tasked to meet the needs of different groups in each scenario, ranging from small and medium-sized enterprises to households and individuals.

Another new feature on this year's site is a video on how the Budget affects Singaporeans across different stages of life.

Using stop-motion animation, the video provides glimpses into the lives of Singaporeans such as baby Hakim, who is well taken care of due to the First Step Grant; newly-weds Jiansheng and Huiling, who just received the Proximity Housing Grant; and Lizzy's parents, who are retiring with fewer worries due to the Pioneer Generation Package.

This year will mark the fourth time Mr Heng, who took over as finance minister in 2015, delivers the Budget statement.

The upcoming Budget is expected to focus on Singapore's growing needs in education, healthcare, security and defence.

Said Mr Heng in a Facebook post in January: "With 2019 as Singapore's Bicentennial year, Budget 2019 also provides us with the opportunity to review Singapore's progress, and to chart our collective plans to take Singapore forward."