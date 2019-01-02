Singapore Budget on Feb 18

This year's Singapore Budget statement will be delivered on Feb 18 in Parliament by Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat.

The annual speech will be broadcast live on radio and television, with the full statement uploaded online after it is delivered.

This will be the fourth time Mr Heng, who became finance minister in 2015, is delivering the statement.

An ongoing exercise that began on Dec 3, to gather feedback on the Budget through various platforms, will conclude on Jan 11.

