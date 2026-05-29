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Following a years-long hiatus prompted by mandatory military service, the seven-member BTS kicked off their world tour on April 9.

SINGAPORE - Ahead of K-pop boy band BTS’ upcoming Singapore shows in December, the police advised the public to watch out for concert ticket scams.

Several neighbourhood police centres (NPCs) have cautioned fans against buying resold tickets in advisories on their Facebook pages between May 28 and May 29.

Scammers “may pose as ticket sellers and lure victims to pay for tickets that they won’t deliver,” said the police, adding that they may also sell tickets that victims would realise are invalid only after being denied entry at the concert venue.

Resold tickets will not be honoured at the event, and holders of such tickets will be turned away, said police.

Fans are advised to buy tickets for BTS concerts in Singapore only through official platforms - tickets are priced from $148 to $388, with pre-sales starting on June 3. Ticket sales for the general public will go live at noon on June 5 via ticketmaster.sg, as well as through booking platform Klook.

Those unsure of such scams can call the 24-hour ScamShield helpline at 1799.

Following a years-long hiatus prompted by mandatory military service, the seven-member group – widely regarded as the world’s biggest boy band – kicked off its world tour on April 9, riding the momentum of its chart-topping comeback album Arirang.

The tour, which analysts estimate to earn as much as 2.7 trillion won (S$2.3 billion), not including fans’ spending outside the concerts , will span 85 shows in 34 cities worldwide.

In January, the Consumers Association of Singapore warned fans against buying BTS concert tickets from unofficial sources, after listings surfaced on online marketplace Carousell purportedly selling tickets to the band’s concert in Singapore.

In 2025, from January to October, at least 722 concert ticket scam cases were reported with losses totalling at least $615,000. The cases include at least $26,000 lost to scams selling fake concert tickets to shows by K-pop girl group Blackpink.