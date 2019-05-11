Look to Swiss for lessons in worker welfare: DPM

Wrapping up a five-day work trip to Switzerland, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said Singapore companies can learn from their Swiss counterparts when it comes to workers' welfare.

Even as firms there ramp up automation and change their business models, they remain committed to training workers, he said.

Two other things left a deep impression on Mr Heng during his visit: how seriously Swiss companies take productivity, innovation and technology, as well as how willing they are to collaborate in areas where they have common problems to solve.

