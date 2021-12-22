Long line at SIA service centre, more calls to travel agents ahead of VTL ticket sales freeze

SINGAPORE - Long queues formed at the Singapore Airlines (SIA) service centre in Orchard Road on Wednesday (Dec 22) shortly after the announcement that airlines will no longer be allowed to sell new tickets for vaccinated travel lane (VTL) flights into Singapore from Thursday to Jan 20.

Meanwhile, at least one travel agency had to field calls from worried customers and ask operations staff to return to the office to help issue flight tickets before the 11.59pm deadline.

Several of those who were in line at SIA's service centre in Ion Orchard on Wednesday afternoon told The Straits Times that they had been queueing for hours.

They said they decided to go to the centre after they had difficulties getting through to the national carrier's hotline.

Many had been trying to buy tickets or amend their existing tickets.

Mr Elvis Chua, 23, an undergraduate, spent about six hours waiting to make a few simple clarifications regarding his return flight next year from the US, where he will be taking up an internship.

Mr Chua said: "My legs are quite painful from all the waiting around, but thankfully the service staff are quite nice."

His friend, Mr Leo Chang Jing, 24, believed the long wait was likely because many people had turned up to try to get VTL tickets.

Both men were able to get their issues settled and left by 5.30pm.

A man who wanted to be known only as Mr Rahman had been at the SIA service centre for about four hours from 1pm when ST spoke to him.

He had spent three hours trying to get through to SIA using two different phones but to no avail.

"I'm not here to get new VTL tickets. I'm just trying to get my brother's name changed because of an existing error on his ticket," said Mr Rahman, who declined to give his age.

He said his brother, a Singaporean in Bangladesh, plans to return on an SIA flight on Dec 25.

"It was impossible to get through via the phones, so I decided to come down here instead, but it's just as long of a wait," he said. "I'm willing to pay, but the wait has been really long and it doesn't look like it'll be resolved soon."

Others told ST that some people in line had raised their voices in frustration over the long wait, but the staff at the centre were quick to calm them down, offering to take down their numbers and call them back as soon as possible.