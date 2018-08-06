Lombok quake: President Halimah and PM Lee extend condolences to Indonesian President

SINGAPORE - President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have both written to Indonesian President Joko Widodo to extend condolences over the earthquake which struck Lombok on Sunday (Aug 5).

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Madam Halimah and PM Lee conveyed Singapore's offer to assist Indonesia with its relief efforts following the disaster, based on the priorities stated by Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB).

Separately, the Government would make a contribution of US$100,000 (S$136,700) as seed money to kick-start the public fund-raising appeal by the Singapore Red Cross, the statement added.

Madam Halimah said in her letter that she was deeply saddened to learn of the earthquake.

"On behalf of the people of Singapore, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the affected families, and wish the injured a quick recovery.

"Singapore stands ready to assist Indonesia during this difficult time. Our thoughts are with the people of Indonesia during this difficult period," she said.

PM Lee also extended his deepest condolences on behalf of the Government, and said that Singapore offers its assistance in the relief efforts organised by Indonesia's BNPB.