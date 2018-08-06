More than 10,000 people, including tourists, evacuated after powerful Lombok quake

JAKARTA - More than 10,000 people have been evacuated across Lombok Island following a powerful earthquake that has killed more than 90 people and injured more than 200, Indonesian officials said on Monday (Aug 6).

The National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a press conference that the toll will continue to rise as officials are still collecting the data.

"Officers from a joint search and rescue team have yet to reach all areas in Lombok, particularly the most heavily-damaged area," he said, referring to North Lombok Regency, home to famous tourist destinations Gili Trawangan, Gili Air and Gili Meno.

The area has seen the highest number of casualties - 72 deaths and 64 people injured.

As of Monday morning, more than 10,000 have taken refuge across Lombok. This is in addition to another 10,000 who were evacuated after a previous quake in the area late last month, according to the agency.

A team comprising Indonesian military forces and other rescuers is sending logistical aid to people affected by the latest disaster.

Three C-130 Hercules aircrafts have been deployed to deliver medicines, tents and other healthcare aid. Two helicopters have also been deployed to help in emergency management.

Besides local residents, the search and rescue team has also been evacuating tourists, both domestic and international ones, Mr Sutopo said.

As many as 200 tourists have been evacuated in three Gilis since early Monday morning and rescuers are still trying to reach another 700 tourists.

Mr Sutopo added that a number of hotels were damaged as a result of the 7-magnitude quake and there were fears that there might be aftershocks.

"The tourists want to get out of Gilis to Lombok and that's why we evacuate them," he said.

He added however, that electricity in the most-affected areas of North Lombok Regency and East Lombok Regency has been cut off. Telecommunication networks are not working and three bridges have been damaged. These are hindering the evacuation process, he said.

The Indonesian authorities are aware of travel warnings issued by several countries, including Singapore, Mr Sutopo said, but Jakarta has yet to issue any recommendation for tourists to leave Lombok.

The strong quake was followed by minor aftershocks, "so the situation is relatively safe now", he explained.

During the previous quake in late July, the Indonesian government recommended tourists to leave Mount Rinjani.

Mr Sutopo also said that Monday's quake did not increase the activities of both Mount Rinjani in Lombok and Mount Agung in Bali.

Indonesia's tourism ministry has activated a crisis team to mitigate the impact of the earthquake, he added.