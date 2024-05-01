Local banks and S’pore, HK police recover more than $370k for 70-year-old man in foiled scam

SINGAPORE – The police and banks here, together with the Hong Kong police, foiled a “technical support” scam and recovered more than $370,000 for the 70-year-old victim.

On April 18, DBS detected suspicious transactions of about $180,000 transferred from the victim’s bank account to an account in Hong Kong, the Singapore police said on May 1.

The DBS anti-scam team quickly blocked further transactions from the victim’s bank account to prevent more losses and notified the police’s Anti-Scam Centre (ASC).

The ASC notified its Hong Kong counterpart, the Anti-Deception Coordination Centre (ADCC), about the bank transaction.

As the victim was uncontactable, police officers from the Ang Mo Kio South Neighbourhood Police Centre went to the victim’s home, but he was not there.

The police managed to contact the victim’s family friend, who disclosed that $240,000 was missing from the victim’s UOB bank account.

The police immediately worked with UOB to suspend the victim’s account and traced the funds to a bank account in Hong Kong.

Working together, the ASC and the ADCC successfully recovered the full amount for the victim from the bank account in Hong Kong.

The police later found out that the victim was surfing the internet on his computer when a pop-up notification appeared.

He was unable to close the notification and proceeded to call the “Microsoft Helpline” number displayed on the pop-up.

The victim was informed over the phone that his computer had been “hacked” and his bank accounts were used for illegal activities. He was then redirected to an “SPF cybercrime unit officer” who alleged the same.

He was instructed by the scammer to divulge his bank account credentials, which included his user IDs and passwords, to facilitate the “investigation”.

“This allowed the scammers to take control of the victim’s bank accounts, leading to monies being transferred out,” the police added.

The Straits Times has reached out to the police for more information.