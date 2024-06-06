Live pig imports from Indonesian farm still awaiting Singapore’s approval to resume

SINGAPORE – The Indonesian farm on Pulau Bulan that supplies two-thirds of Singapore’s freshly slaughtered pork has still not received the green light to resume export of live pigs to the Republic.

The exports have been stopped since April 19, 2023 after Singapore detected African swine fever in a consignment of pigs from the island, located in the Riau Islands province.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS), a cluster of the National Parks Board, told The Straits Times on June 5 that they will work with Indonesia’s Directorate General of Livestock and Animal Health Services to assess if and when live pig imports will resume.

An SFA spokeswoman said in the e-mail reply that imports can resume after SFA and AVS have assessed and confirmed that pigs in the farm are free from African swine fever.

“This would be done through evaluation of the farm’s cleaning and disinfection measures, biosecurity measures put in place, surveillance of the pigs restocked on the farm,” she said.

“We will verify these and begin official assessment of the farm for the resumption of exports via documentary assessments and on-site inspections, once the farm has completed re-stocking and put in place the necessary measures.”

Export from the farm accounts for 15 per cent of Singapore’s total pork supply.