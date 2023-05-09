Live pig exports from Pulau Bulan could take a year to resume: SFA

SINGAPORE - It could take up to a year before the Indonesian farm that supplies two-thirds of Singapore’s freshly slaughtered pork once again exports live pigs to the Republic.

The Singapore Food Authority (SFA) said this in a Facebook post on Tuesday, in an update after Singapore detected African swine fever in a consignment of pigs from Pulau Bulan on April 19, and stopped imports from the island.

The authorities would continue to assess the situation on Pulau Bulan, an island in Indonesia’s Riau Islands province, which accounts for 15 per cent of the city-state’s total pork supply.

African swine fever does not affect humans but is highly contagious and deadly to wild boars and pigs.

“Such food supply disruptions can happen from time to time,” said SFA, adding that it will continue working with the industry to diversify import sources.

For instance, Mexico was recently approved to export chilled pork to Singapore, it said.

Six suppliers from the country were given the green light to export pork to Singapore, according to a SFA circular dated April 28.

Separately, the Meat Traders Association (Singapore) said on Tuesday in a Facebook post that there is sufficient stock of frozen pork to “last for months” should the supply chain for pork be disrupted.

The association represents about 80 members from the meat production and trading industry here.

It said it was committed to support hotels, restaurants, caterers, trade, retailers, wet markets and cooked food stallholders in ensuring a constant supply of pork for their businesses.

The association also urged industry players and consumers to be open to alternative supply sources and remain flexible by considering using chilled or frozen pork from other sources.