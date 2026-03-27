Little feet, big heads: Pint-sized players face off oversized rivals in soccer showdown

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The young players prove too fast for their rivals, winning 3-1.

SINGAPORE – Forget the World Cup. For a group of six-year-olds, the real showdown was against a team of larger-than-life mascots.

On March 25, Singapore social enterprise The Wow Movement (TWM) organised an unusual 11-a-side football match, pitting young players from the Lion City Sailors (LCS) Football Academy elite squad against 14 mascots.

The oversized, bobble-headed mascots – including three substitutes – represented local brands and organisations such as Mr Bean, Ang Ku Kueh Girl, Otah and Friends, and Senoko Energy.

The Mascot World Cup Singapore 2026 aimed to build Singapore’s mascot culture by bringing joy to people of all ages, said Ms Hasyna Neo, founder of TWM.

Ms Neo, whose mother is a first-generation mascot maker in Singapore, said that preparations for the event took a month, citing logistics and safety concerns.

“The idea came together very smoothly and perfectly, and we could size down comfortably,” she said.

Ms Hasyna Neo, founder of Singapore social enterprise The Wow Movement, briefing mascot talents ahead of the event. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

Only one-third of the field was used during the six-minute set at the LCS Training Centre at Mattar Road.

The match ended 3-1, as the youngsters proved too quick and clever for their waddling rivals.

TWM provides a platform for youths and active seniors to take on mascot roles as performers or minders, while earning additional income.

One of the senior volunteers recruited for the match was Ms Leong Mei Keat, 64, who has been involved in volunteering for about seven years since she retired.

This was her first time as a “mascot minder,” helping to guide the mascots from the sidelines.

The Wow Movement volunteer Leong Mei Keat (left), a 64-year-old retiree, helping out as a mascot minder. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

LCS Football Academy coach Haizal Razali said events like this are important because young players should focus on having fun rather than honing skills.

And five-year-old player Clarelov Wong did just that.

“My favourite mascot is the durian mascot which I escorted out,” she said. “I love the mascot so much that I keep hugging it because it makes me laugh.”