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Singapore residents aged 65 in 2025 can expect to live to 86.6 years of age.

SINGAPORE – The life expectancy at birth for Singapore residents in 2025 was 83.9 years, higher than what it was in 2024 and in the pre-pandemic years, said the Department of Statistics (DOS) on June 3.

In 2024, the life expectancy was 83.7 years , same as the pre-pandemic peak in 2019. Life expectancy refers to the average number of years a person may expect to live, based on current mortality rates.

Residents aged 65 in 2025 can also expect to live to 86.6 years, according to DOS’ preliminary data. This is a 0.2 year increase from 2024 and 0.8 year from 2015, found in the report on the Complete Life Tables for Singapore Resident Population 2024-2025 published by DOS.

Women are reported to have a longer life span compared with men. On average, males aged 65 in 2025 can expect to live to age 84.9 years, while females aged 65 can expect to live to age 88.1 years.

The resident male and female life expectancies at birth were 81.8 years and 86 years respectively in 2025. This is up 0.3 year for males and 0.2 year for females from 2024.

Over the last decade, male life expectancy improved by 1.3 years from 80.5 years in 2015, while female life expectancy improved by 0.9 years from 85.1 years in 2015.

The expected survival rates of Singapore resident newborns also continued to improve between 2015 and 2025, with newborn girls having a higher rate.

The proportion of newborn girls expected to be alive at age 65 years increased from 93.6 in 2015 to 94.4 per cent in 2025, while the proportion expected to be alive at age 85 years showed a larger increase from 59 per cent to 64.3 per cent.

The proportion of newborn boys expected to be alive at age 65 years also increased from 89 per cent in 2015 to 90.3 per cent in 2025. The proportion of this group expected to be alive at age 85 years rose from 42.3 per cent to 47.6 per cent.

In 2021, Singapore residents’ life expectancy fell for the first time since such data became available over 60 years ago, due to higher mortality rates during the Covid-19 pandemic.