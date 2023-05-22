Let lower-income families keep their agency and dignity: Masagos

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans are more willing to help the less fortunate if they try to help themselves, a recent study by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) has shown. When people take charge of their lives and work to improve their own circumstances, then the rest of society, corporates and government will give them a helping hand.

Mr Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for Social and Family Development, made this point at an SG Cares Community Network session held at Civil Service Club @ Tessensohn on Monday.

He said that while trying to help lower-income families, it was important to remember that these are individuals with agency who find dignity in providing for themselves and their children.

“Singaporeans want to work hard to do well for themselves, their families and their communities. And we must never take this away,” he said.

Several participants at the session agreed as they engaged in group discussions where they exchanged ideas on social mobility and self-reliance of families who live in public rental housing.

They stressed, for example, that different agencies should involve lower-income families in making decisions for themselves, rather than telling them what to do.

Some participants even suggested roping in informal networks such as neighbours to advise such families.

But the idea of people taking personal responsibility to improve their lot ran through the discussions.

Mr Masagos cited the case of a family living in a one-room public housing rental flat, where the father earned about $400 a month as a freelancer and the mother was a full-time caregiver to their two-year-old daughter. ComLink officers linked them to ComCare to address their immediate financial needs. The parents also took their advice to enrol their daughter in KidStart programmes, and the father managed to find a full-time job. The family aims to own its home one day.

“Like all families, many of these families find dignity in providing for themselves and for their children. We all know the feeling of achieving something, especially with our own efforts... Therefore as a society, we must enable families, and do so in a manner that respects their personal agency. We must reinforce personal efforts even as we work as a society to better support families.”

He cited ComLink as an example of how this was being put into practice. Under the programme, families with children living in rental flats map out their aspirations and develop action plans together with ComLink officers. They then work towards the goals they set, supported by volunteers and community partners.

The discussions, attended by more than 120 representatives of community agencies, volunteer groups, healthcare organisations, schools and government bodies, were held under the Chatham House Rule, under which participants are not named.