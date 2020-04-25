Leaner crowds at markets and parks after stricter Covid-19 safe distancing measures kick in

SINGAPORE - Markets and parks had thinner crowds on Saturday (April 25) - the first weekend day after tougher circuit breaker measures were imposed - with most people shopping or exercising on their own or in pairs.

There were short queues at the two main entrances to Geylang Serai market - a stark difference from the long lines seen in previous weeks.

Large speakers at the entrance broadcast reminders of the new entry requirements in English and Malay while SG Clean ambassadors and Certis staff checked the identity card (IC) numbers of customers going into the centre, one of four markets where entry is determined by IC number.

A small number were turned away as the last digit of their NRIC or foreign identification number was an even number; Saturday's date - April 25 - was an odd number. People with an IC ending in an even number are allowed in on even dates.

Library assistant Sapia Mohamed Alias was one of those turned away.

She had mistakenly believed IC numbers were supposed to correspond to the days of the week and rushed down thinking it was "day six", being Saturday.

"It's only when I arrived here and heard the announcement that I realised we were supposed to follow the dates," said Madam Sapia, 57, who left her son to take over the grocery shopping.

Pedestrian traffic in the market was largely smooth sailing when The Straits Times visited at about 10am, with most market-goers maintaining some distance.

Accountant Cheryl Chua, 47, said Saturday's crowd was one of the leanest she had seen: "In the past I couldn't even walk through sometimes, but now, it's so empty that all the stallholders are looking at every customer that comes in."



Shoppers having their identity card numbers checked before entering Geylang Serai market on April 25, 2020. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH





Shoppers communicating across the barricade at Geylang Serai market on April 25, 2020. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



Crowds were also lean when The Straits Times visited East Coast Park at about 11am. While there were families out and about, most park-goers were jogging or cycling on their own or in pairs.

There were also more barricades set up, including along the perimeters of East Coast Lagoon Food Village to prevent joggers and cyclists from directly entering the hawker centre from running and cycling paths.



Cyclists at East Coast Park on April 25, 2020. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG





A barricade set up along the perimeters of East Coast Lagoon Food Village. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Regular park-goers said the crowd has gradually lessened as more and more barricades were put in place.

Oil and gas trader Elmer Poh, who lives nearby, said Saturday was the "most quiet" he has seen the park.

Most carparks have also been closed, although the one closest to East Coast Lagoon Food Village remained open.

Mr Danny Ho, 57, a credit risk manager, was among the few who still drove to the park.

Mr Ho and his wife parked near the hawker centre so they could enjoy a short walk and buy food: "We've been cooped up in the house for so long, we just want to have a different environment."