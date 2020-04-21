Coronavirus: Hairdressing, barber services, standalone outlets that sell only beverages, packaged snacks to be closed

SINGAPORE - All standalone food and beverage (F&B) outlets as well as hairdressing and barber shops will have to shut by 11.59pm on Tuesday (April 21).

This is part of a further tightening on businesses deemed essential during Singapore's circuit breaker, which has now been extended until June 1.

Separately, temperature screening will be done at all supermarkets and malls from April 22. Visitors will also have to provide their particulars for contact tracing, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said in a statement on Tuesday (April 21) night.

For the F&B sector, standalone outlets - excluding those in hawker centres, foodcourts and coffee shops - that sell only beverages, packaged snacks, confectioneries or desserts will have to shut down, the ministry said.

All other food establishments that sell meals may remain open for takeaway and delivery services only.

Additional restrictions on selected consumer-facing businesses will also be put in place to further reduce customer interactions.

From Wednesday (April 22), optician shops can no longer accept walk-in customers, and must operate by appointment only. Pet supply stores and retail laundry services must also shut their physical stores, but may provide online sales and delivery.

The number of businesses allowed to have staff operating at their workplaces will also be reduced, particularly among those that are less critical for daily living or maintaining essential supply chains, MTI said.

This will mean that some businesses will have to suspend on-site activities. MTI said that those affected will be notified and given 24 hours to wind up operations.

"While this may mean some degradation of services, it is necessary to further reduce the number of workers in essential firms and minimise the risks of transmission among workers," the ministry said.

The list of activities that will be allowed to continue to operate will be updated at this website.