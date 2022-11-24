Law firms give back in different ways, through education, charity and pro bono work

For the third year running, Adsan Law took pole position in the Charities, Not-for-profit Associations and Pro Bono category of The Straits Times Singapore’s Best Law Firms rankings, beating heavyweights like Dentons Rodyk, Rajah & Tann, and Allen & Gledhill.

Among other ongoing activities in this field, the firm initiated the Adsan Troopers, comprising staff volunteers who are given paid leave to help organise activities for charitable homes.

Adsan Law is both focused in its approach and diverse in its outreach. It advises and assists charities, foundations, non-profit organisations, associations and societies in the areas of charity law, compliance, governance structure and restructuring, as well as on the setting up of charities and institutions of public character. It also organises virtual talks, seminars and training sessions to help charities and non-profit organisations.

Adsan Law chief executive officer Susan Peh, who personally helps raise funds for charitable causes, said the award “serves as a constant reminder that even as we are speeding across the sea of changes, challenges and uncertainties, we need to remain anchored in our mission of providing not just value-added legal services but also dedicating our time and energy to our community at large, especially the underserved, during their time of greatest need”.

For Dentons Rodyk in second place, the high-powered annual dialogue it hosts in partnership with Singapore Management University (SMU), which brings together thought leaders on important topics, underpins its contribution to education.

Last month’s conversation, organised by the SMU Yong Pung How School of Law’s Centre for Commercial Law in Asia, centred on cyber security and featured as guest of honour Mrs Josephine Teo, Minister for Communications and Information, Second Minister for Home Affairs, and Minister-in-charge of Smart Nation and Cybersecurity.

Last year, as part of Dentons Rodyk’s events to mark its 160th birthday, Singapore’s oldest law firm raised more than $120,000 for the Singapore Association of Women Lawyers Scholarship Fund.

Besides charitable contributions, the firm also conducts pro bono initiatives aimed at the marginalised or disadvantaged, among others.

This year, it launched a philanthropy and non-profits practice group to help clients with charitable intentions to achieve their objectives.