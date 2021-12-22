Land VTL capacity to be halved to 48 bus trips daily from Jan 21: MTI

SINGAPORE - The number of travellers allowed to cross the Causeway under the land Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme between Singapore and Malaysia will be halved from Jan 21 next year.

This temporary reduction in capacity will follow the suspension of new land VTL bus ticket sales for travel from 11.59pm on Dec 22 to 11.59pm on Jan 20 next year amid fears over the spread of the Omicron variant across many countries and regions.

In a statement on Wednesday (Dec 22), the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said the reduction in capacity and ticket sales from Jan 21 next year will be equivalent to 24 bus rides per day each way.

MTI said all travellers who already hold a ticket on a VTL bus can continue to travel under the land VTL scheme.

Those who are not Singapore Citizens or Singapore permanent residents can also continue to apply for their Vaccinated Travel Pass if they have not done so.

The announcement by the Singapore authorities comes just days after the land VTL scheme was expanded on Dec 20 to allow vaccinated Singapore citizens to enter Malaysia and vaccinated Malaysians to enter Singapore via the Causeway without quarantine.

When the scheme first launched on Nov 29, only citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders of the country they are entering could travel via the land VTL.

The number of bus trips allowed under the scheme was also increased just days ago.

When the land VTL scheme first launched, up to 2,880 travellers were allowed to cross the land border each day on 64 daily land VTL bus trips - 32 in each direction.

This capacity was increased to 4,320 people.

Bus operator Transtar Travel currently runs 48 bus services between Woodlands and Larkin Sentral daily under the expanded scheme while Malaysia's Causeway Link operates 52 services between Queen Street and Larkin Sentral daily.

The Straits Times understands that the two bus operators can continue to sell land VTL bus tickets to those travelling from Jan 21 onwards.

Causeway Link has already sold land VTL bus tickets for travel from Jan 21 until Jan 31 based on the earlier expanded quota, and these tickets will be honoured even if they exceed the now reduced capacity of 48 daily bus trips.

ST has contacted the two bus operators for comment.

Said MTI on Wednesday: "We will continue to monitor the situation closely and adjust the VTL (land) capacity, taking into account the public health situation in both countries and globally."

The ministry also reminded land VTL travellers to adhere to the enhanced testing protocol strictly.

This includes an on-arrival supervised antigen rapid test (ART), as well as the seven-day ART protocol.