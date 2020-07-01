Key attractions at integrated resorts reopened to smaller number of visitors

SINGAPORE - Key attractions at the two integrated resorts threw open their doors on Wednesday (July 1) after almost three months of closure from the circuit breaker.

Resorts World Sentosa's (RWS) Universal Studios Singapore reopened but with up to 25 per cent capacity at any one time but features such as street entertainment and shows will remain closed. The casino is open only to visitors holding certain memberships.

Marina Bay Sands has opened its ArtScience Museum, Sands SkyPark Observation Deck and casino as well, with similar conditions.

There was a steady stream of families, couples and teenagers at the entrance when The Straits Times visited the Universal Studios theme park when it opened at 2pm .

The reduced crowds were a pleasant surprise to many visitors, who enjoyed the shorter waiting time of up to 10 minutes and the opportunity to go on their favourite rides multiple times.

"My partner and I were able to go on the Battlestar Galactica roller-coasters and the Transformers ride three to four times. We definitely had the most enjoyable time today compared to previous visits," said self-employed Joseph Teng, 31, who visited the theme park every fortnight before the circuit breaker kicked in.

"Since the park was more spacious, we were able to enjoy the full experience of each ride."

Stay-at-home mum Jemma Culnane, 33, who used to take her two children to Universal Studios every weekend, said: "This is the most exciting day for my kids in three months. Apart from going on daily morning walks and bicycle rides, the kids had been staying at home since April. They kept asking when we could return to Universal."

Visitors said they felt reassured by the enhanced safety and hygiene measures at the theme park.

Antimicrobial coating was applied on all frequently touched surfaces, 3D glasses were disinfected after every use and all rides were wiped down before another group arrived.

Visitors at peak periods will get tickets with timed entry for rides to avoid having to queue.

The MBS casino is open to annual levy holders and Sands Rewards Club members holding Gold status or higher while the RWS gaming halls are open to Genting Rewards members and annual levy holders.

There were 14 or so visitors waiting in line when the ST visited the MBS casino when it opened at noon.

The RWS casino, which reopened at midnight on July 1, had about 45 people at the entrance at 1.45pm.

Casino-goers who used to visit three to four times a week said they were glad to resume their routines and get their gaming fix.

"Staying home was boring and I had nothing to do. I watched TV most of the day. I'm very happy I can return here to past time," said housewife Maggie Pan, 62, who spent about four hours at the RWS casino.

Acrylic shields have been installed at every gaming table and machine in the RWS casino and every alternate slots and electronic table games machines were closed off.

The ArtScience Museum, which reopened to Sands Rewards members who pre-booked tickets, saw a slow trickle of visitors in the morning.

Five to six families visited the "Future World: Where Arts Meets Science" exhibition from 10am to 12.30pm.

The various touch-screen walls and tablets in the exhibition are sanitised every hour and visitors must wear gloves while using crayons at the art stations.

"When I saw the staff regularly cleaning the touch screen surfaces, that definitely reassured me to allow my kids to play with the screens," said stay-at-home mum Lilian Lee Cutts, 42.

An MBS spokesman said: "Marina Bay Sands is heartened by the encouraging weekday turn-out of guests throughout the first day of the re-opening of some of our attractions.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and will make adjustments as we settle back into operations."