Kaplan Professional barred from providing SkillsFuture-funded courses for 1 year from July 1 due to serious lapses

SINGAPORE - Training provider Kaplan Professional will be barred from conducting Singapore Workforce Skills Qualifications (WSQ) courses from next month, after audit checks uncovered serious lapses.

Its WSQ-approved training organisation status will be suspended for 12 months, from July 1 to June 30 next year, and SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) will cease funding for the courses during the period.

In a statement on Tuesday (June 11), SSG noted that Kaplan Professional was suspended for six months in December last year from delivering courses under the Leadership and People Management (LPM) framework.

Kaplan Professional is the professional training division of Kaplan Singapore, one of Singapore's biggest private schools.

It has three campuses here and is one of at least three training providers that have received approval to offer the WSQ LPM courses.

Between 2008 and 2017, the Kaplan Learning Institute, which houses Kaplan Professional, has awarded more than 225,000 professional certificates.

The WSQ scheme is the national credential system that trains and certifies individuals in skills that are validated by employers, unions and professional bodies.

WSQ programmes are funded and quality-assured by SSG, which awards the WSQ certifications.

On Tuesday, SSG said that it had conducted further investigations and audit checks into Kaplan Professional's delivery of other WSQ courses in March.

"In view of the serious lapses by Kaplan Professional, SSG has decided to suspend its approved training organisation status," the statement said.

SSG said that Kaplan Professional should continue teaching the WSQ courses for enrolled participants till June 30.

It will be required to place participants who are enrolled in courses scheduled to begin after June 30 with other WSQ-approved training organisations.

Those seeking alternative arrangements can contact Kaplan Professional, it added.

In the statement, SSG also said that it takes a serious view of individuals, training providers or organisations that do not adhere to its guidelines, and will not hesitate to take action against them.

The public can visit www.ssg.gov.sg/feedback if they have information on such offenders.