Jurong LPG fire: Worker undergoes surgery, 2nd injured man discharged

A Chinese national injured in the massive fire in Jalan Buroh on Friday remains in stable condition in hospital while the other injured worker, also a Chinese national, was discharged yesterday morning, the Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC) said.

The non-governmental organisation said in a Facebook post that the worker who remained in hospital "should get better with treatment and healing time".

MWC also confirmed that a third Chinese national died in the fire at the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) facility at 43 Jalan Buroh in Jurong which is occupied by Summit Gas Systems, a subsidiary of Union Energy Corporation.

The Sunday Times understands that the worker who died was Mr Wei Xiao Yong, 43.

The fire spread rapidly across the sprawling facility which occupies a site the size of two football fields. It raged for over two hours and loud explosions were heard as far as 4km away.

Around 120 Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighters were dispatched to fight the blaze, described by the SCDF as the largest LPG fire it ever had to deal with.

It is believed that the worker who was discharged yesterday morning suffered superficial injuries while his colleague, who was treated for burns, underwent surgery yesterday.

He is currently in a high dependency ward, a Singapore General Hospital spokesman said.

MWC said in its Facebook post that it is working with the company to ensure the welfare of the workers.

It said the company would help in underwriting the costs of medical treatment as well as in the filing of necessary reports and claims for compensation on their behalf.

An MWC officer spoke to the injured worker who was discharged yesterday morning.

The company is also helping with funeral arrangements and rites for the dead worker, as well as assist his next of kin with the repatriation of the remains.

The Sunday Times understands that efforts are being made to contact Mr Wei's next of kin in China.

"We would like to reassure concerned Singaporeans and migrant workers that the affected workers are and will continue to be well taken care of, even as investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing," MWC said.