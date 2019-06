Mr Ng Eng Chuan, a 44-year-old functional fitness coach, and his nine-year-old son Ted doing box jumps at the Singapore Children's Society's annual charity fitness event at Singapore Sports Hub's OCBC Square yesterday.

Mettle Challenge, in its third year, tests participants' physical strength in box jumps, rope slams, push-ups and burpees, while raising funds for the charity's youth beneficiaries. Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee was guest of honour at the event.