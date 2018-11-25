Jumping and jiving to pop music tributes at ChildAid 2018 concert's opening night

SINGAPORE - The ChildAid 2018 concert opened on Sunday night (Nov 25) with three upbeat numbers including Abba's Dancing Queen from the 1970s, with performers paying tribute to the evolution of pop music from the 1960s.

Jointly organised by The Straits Times and The Business Times, the concert raises money for two different funds for children.

They are The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund, which provides pocket money to schoolchildren from low-income families, and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund, which helps fund arts training for underprivileged children and youth.

This year's theme is "Jumpin' Jukebox Jive" and the 143 performers, whose ages range from five to 19, took to the stage to sing, dance and play instruments to hits like Fun Fun Fun by The Beach Boys from the 1960s and a mash-up of Lady Gaga's Bad Romance and Poker Face from the 2000s.

Homegrown singer-songwriter and Cultural Medallion recipient Dick Lee reprised his role as creative director. His company, Dick Lee Asia, produced the show.

Now in its 14th year, ChildAid is held at Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Sentosa. President Halimah Yacob will be guest of honour at Monday's concert, the last day of the event.

ChildAid 2018's main sponsors are Citi Singapore and United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB). The three platinum sponsors are Porsche Asia Pacific and Stuttgart Auto, Tote Board and Suntory Beverage and Food Asia.

Performer Sofea Darwisyah Iskandar, 11, and 36 other children sang and danced to a mash-up of Christina Aguilera's song Beautiful and James Blunt's You're Beautiful.

"This concert is also a way to boost my confidence and make new friends," said the Primary 5 pupil from Bukit View Primary School.