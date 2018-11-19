All fired up for ChildAid 2018

HOME IN FOCUS

Some of the performers queuing up and waiting for their costumes to be fitted in between practice sessions during the rehearsal last Thursday.
The performers practising the finale and curtain call yesterday. It was the first full-dress rehearsal for the cast. They have been practising since the start of the month.
Creative director Dick Lee giving tips to The Double Quartet yesterday. The string ensemble from CHIJ Kellock Primary School is among the performers at the concert themed "Jumpin' Jukebox Jive", which showcases the evolution of pop music from the 1960s to today.
At the full-dress rehearsal yesterday are members of the production team – (from left) vocal trainers Wendy Tan and Bryan Halim, chief vocal trainer John Lee, music director Indra Ismail, chief choreographer Samantha Kan, producer Bryan Tan (standing), show director Benjamin Tan, creative director Dick Lee, production assistant Dalton Koh (standing) and ChildAid 2018 co-chairman Helmi Yusof.
Some performers stretching out on Nov 11, one of the combined rehearsal sessions for ChildAid 2018. Performer Adriana Balqis (left), nine, touching up the make-up of fellow performer Chloe Wong Yu Xuan, eight, before the full-dress rehearsal yesterday.
Some of the performers queuing up and waiting for their costumes to be fitted in between practice sessions during the rehearsal last Thursday.
Some performers stretching out on Nov 11, one of the combined rehearsal sessions for ChildAid 2018. Performer Adriana Balqis (left), nine, touching up the make-up of fellow performer Chloe Wong Yu Xuan, eight, before the full-dress rehearsal yesterda
Performer Adriana Balqis (left), nine, touching up the make-up of fellow performer Chloe Wong Yu Xuan, eight, before the full-dress rehearsal yesterday.
Some performers stretching out on Nov 11, one of the combined rehearsal sessions for ChildAid 2018. Performer Adriana Balqis (left), nine, touching up the make-up of fellow performer Chloe Wong Yu Xuan, eight, before the full-dress rehearsal yesterda
Creative director Dick Lee giving tips to The Double Quartet yesterday. The string ensemble from CHIJ Kellock Primary School is among the performers at the concert themed "Jumpin' Jukebox Jive", which showcases the evolution of pop music from the 1960s to today.
Some performers stretching out on Nov 11, one of the combined rehearsal sessions for ChildAid 2018. Performer Adriana Balqis (left), nine, touching up the make-up of fellow performer Chloe Wong Yu Xuan, eight, before the full-dress rehearsal yesterda
Chief vocal trainer John Lee (right) cracking up at the full-dress rehearsal yesterday, after he heard performers Lek Zhe Ee (left), 14, from Bukit Batok Secondary School and Marcus Chiau (middle), 18, from School of the Arts playing their guitars.
Some performers stretching out on Nov 11, one of the combined rehearsal sessions for ChildAid 2018. Performer Adriana Balqis (left), nine, touching up the make-up of fellow performer Chloe Wong Yu Xuan, eight, before the full-dress rehearsal yesterda
Some performers stretching out on Nov 11, one of the combined rehearsal sessions for ChildAid 2018.
Some performers stretching out on Nov 11, one of the combined rehearsal sessions for ChildAid 2018. Performer Adriana Balqis (left), nine, touching up the make-up of fellow performer Chloe Wong Yu Xuan, eight, before the full-dress rehearsal yesterda
German European School Singapore pupil Laura Maurer-Stroh (right), 12, will sing I Love Me by Meghan Trainor at the concert.

Annual charity concert by kids for kids this year charts pop music from 1960s till today

Timothy David and Lim Min Zhang 

As though the demands of school were not enough, 11-year-old Bryan Ong is getting ready to perform on stage in front of a live audience and managing the stage fright that comes with it.

But he is confident of pulling it off when ChildAid 2018 takes place about a week from today.

"Even though there are some challenges, I've learnt the values of perseverance and how to be a good performer, so I am confident of putting up a good show," said the Nan Chiau Primary School pupil, who is taking part in the annual charity concert for the first time.

He is part of a group of six boys who will be singing I Want It That Way, a song by American boyband Backstreet Boys, at the concert at Resorts World Sentosa on Sunday and next Monday.

Themed "Jumpin' Jukebox Jive", this year's extravaganza will showcase the evolution of pop music from the 1960s to today.

With a week to go until the actual shows, ChildAid 2018's young performers are making their final preparations.

The cast held its first full-dress rehearsal yesterday at the Singapore Press Holdings Media Centre auditorium in Genting Lane.

They also practised on Sunday and Thursday last week.

The 143 performers, whose ages range from five to 19, sang tunes such as Rhythm Of The Rain by The Cascades from the 1960s, Spanish dance number Macarena from the 1990s, and Taylor Swift's 2014 hit Shake It Off.

Veteran singer-songwriter Dick Lee, reprising his role as creative director, said after yesterday's rehearsal that the performers are raring to go.

Decked out in bright tones, colourful tops and flowery dresses, these 10 performers will be among those bringing back the 70s at this year's ChildAid concert, by grooving to disco tunes such as Hustle and We Are Family. Helmed by singer-songwriter Di
Ready to groove at ChildAid: Decked out in bright tones, colourful tops and flowery dresses, these 10 performers will be among those bringing back the 70s at this year's ChildAid concert, by grooving to disco tunes such as Hustle and We Are Family. Helmed by singer-songwriter Dick Lee, this year's rendition of the annual charity concert will centre on how pop music has evolved, and 143 performers will sing, dance or play their instruments to more than 35 pop songs from the past six decades. It will be held at the Resorts World Sentosa theatre on Nov 25 and 26. ChildAid benefits The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund, which gives an allowance to children from low-income families, and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund, which helps financially disadvantaged children to explore the arts.

"Their energy and their talent... (are) driving this whole show. It's quite amazing to see. I just put the numbers together, then they take it away," he said. "This year, they are relating much more because it's a lot of music that they know, and which they've heard their parents play, so it's exhilarating to watch."

ChildAid, now in its 14th year, is the annual charity concert jointly organised by The Straits Times and The Business Times.

It raises funds for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund, which provides pocket money to schoolchildren from low-income families, and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund, which helps fund arts training for underprivileged children and youth.

President Halimah Yacob will be guest of honour next Monday. Tickets start from $18 and are available at www.sistic.com.sg and Sistic outlets.

School of the Arts student Dawn Yap, 14, will be singing songs from the 1980s, including American pop star Madonna's Like A Prayer.

"It feels good to do what I'm passionate about and be able to contribute to a good cause at the same time," she said.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 19, 2018, with the headline 'All fired up for ChildAid 2018'.
