Jordanian King Abdullah II in Singapore for his third state visit

SINGAPORE - Jordanian King Abdullah II is in Singapore until Thursday (June 20) for a state visit at the invitation of President Halimah Yacob, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

The King, who is a global leader in promoting interfaith understanding and dialogue, will deliver the keynote address at the International Conference on Cohesive Societies on Thursday morning.

The conference, which President Halimah mooted as a high-level forum involving religious leaders akin to the annual Shangri-La Dialogue on security issues, is taking place from June 19 to 21.

In its statement, MFA said the King will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Istana and pay a courtesy call on President Halimah, who will host a state banquet in his honour.

He will visit the Singapore Armed Forces Commandos on Wednesday, and the Nanyang Technological University the day after. He will also meet business leaders at a roundtable organised by the Singapore Business Federation on Thursday. .

Two agreements will be signed during the visit - one on the establishment of a bilateral consultation mechanism, and another on water resources management.

This is the King's third state visit to Singapore. The earlier visits were in 2001 and 2014. He will be accompanied by his chief royal councillor and brother, Prince Hashim Al Hussein, his chief adviser on religious cultural affairs and personal envoy, Prince Ghazi Muhammad, and a high-level official delegation.