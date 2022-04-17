Johor Chief Minister to meet PM Lee, six Cabinet ministers during first official visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE - Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi will meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and six other Cabinet ministers during a three-day visit to Singapore that started on Sunday (April 17).

Datuk Onn Hafiz, 43, is making his first official visit as chief minister at the invitation of Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

He will be accompanied by members of the Johor State Executive Council and officials from the Johor state government.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Sunday that Mr Hafiz will meet PM Lee, Dr Balakrishnan, Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, Minister for Transport S. Iswaran, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Education and Foreign Affairs Maliki Osman, as well as Minister of State for Trade and Industry, and Culture, Community and Youth Alvin Tan.

In addition to these meetings, the chief minister will also attend the Water Leaders' Summit at Singapore International Water Week, which is being held at Marina Bay Sands from April 17 to 21, and visit the site of the Woodlands North terminus for the upcoming Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System, a 4km-long cross-border shuttle service that is expected to be completed in end-2026.

Mr Hafiz, who was officially sworn in as Johor's chief minister on March 15, will also have discussions with relevant Singapore agencies on technical and vocational training, skills development, and public housing, MFA said.