Wage growth inevitable, but cannot outstrip productivity: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE - A tight labour market means that wage increases are inevitable as employers compete to fill vacancies, but Singapore must continue to ensure that salaries rise in tandem with productivity.

Failing to do so could lead to "a destabilising wage-price spiral, where higher wages feed directly into higher prices", said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Speaking at a dinner on Wednesday to mark the 50th anniversary of the National Wages Council (NWC), Mr Wong noted that Singapore faces a range of challenges such as rising inflation, retreating globalisation and worrying signs of potential economic slowdown across major economies such as the US, Europe and China.

In this milieu, Singapore will lose its global competitiveness if its wages rise too quickly, he said.

"This will hurt both employers and employees, and it will be the most vulnerable workers who will ultimately bear the brunt if companies cannot sustain themselves," he said.

That is why, more than ever, the NWC has an important role to play in bringing its partners together to champion fair, inclusive and sustainable growth for all, said Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister.

He noted that the NWC - a tripartite body comprising employer, employee and government representatives - was set up in 1972 under similar conditions.

Then, Singapore's rapid growth and labour shortage posed a real risk that wages would spin out of control, undoing the progress that it had made in attracting foreign investors.

The NWC's annual recommendations have ensured that wages move in tandem with productivity and economic performance, Mr Wong said.

"In good times, NWC brings employers and unions together to ensure the fruits of growth are shared by all, by rewarding workers with wage increases and higher variable payments," he said.

"In times of crisis or recession, NWC reacts swiftly to come up with recommendations and measures to save jobs."

This collaborative and consensus-building approach - as opposed to "snarling at each other across negotiating tables or picket lines" - has been the secret to Singapore's success, and the results speak for themselves, said Mr Wong.