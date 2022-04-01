Transformation programme for services sector shortened and simplified: MOM

SINGAPORE - The transformation road to recovery for service businesses - which have been hit hard by the pandemic - will now take a shorter time to navigate.

The Service Industry Transformation Programme (SITP), which was jointly rolled out in September 2019 by the Singapore Productivity Centre (SGPC) and Workforce Singapore (WSG), will take half as long to complete - down to within 15 weeks, from about 30.

The agencies said in a statement on Friday (April 1) that this is achieved through the introduction of dedicated facilitators who will work with the company in the initial stages of the programme.

"The facilitators will be on-site to conduct the fieldwork, including customer interviews, surveys and process mapping, for example, and ensure that the research is completed within the 15 weeks' timeframe."

Participating companies can also expect an easier process to identify problems, with best practices adopted by firms, and solutions to tackle the challenges, in the same sector provided.

"This will help companies pinpoint the main problem statement earlier and incorporate steps to minimise process redundancies and optimise resources to better meet their business objectives.

"Some of these pre-defined issues and areas include process optimisation, increasing productivity and reducing man-hours."

Two tracks on food delivery operations and marketing were also added, on top of the two current ones on service design and digitalisation.

The shortened programme will be conducted in three phases:

- training by SGPC to help senior management and key personnel to assess the company's performance, identify areas for improvement and establish a road map for their projects

- site visits by SGPC consultants to support staff at work to improve productivity

- a post-implementation review that also includes a sharing by SGPC of relevant grants the company may potentially tap.

Since its launch in September 2019, more than 60 companies have redesigned their processes and job roles under the SITP, added the agencies.

Nonetheless, many companies continue to face hurdles in implementing service and job transformation projects, as they continue to deal with immediate manpower challenges and recovering sales, they said.

The two agencies noted that the need for transformation is particularly strong in the lifestyle sector, including food services, retail, hotels, attractions and travel, which were heavily impacted by the circuit breaker and safe management measures over the past two years.