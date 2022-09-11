S'pore's new work pass, a magnet for top talent

The Overseas Networks and Expertise (One) Pass has had Singapore talking ever since it was announced by Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng on Aug 29.

At the press conference to unveil the pass, Dr Tan made it clear that the Republic is playing in the big leagues as it seeks to attract the top players in various fields.

"By bringing the best from around the world, we can tap their networks, learn from their expertise, and ultimately we will accelerate the development of our local talent pool," he said.

C-suite officers, those with rare tech skills can draw $30,000 a month