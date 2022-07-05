SkillsFuture funding framework to focus on courses relevant to industry

SINGAPORE - SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) will refine its funding framework for training to achieve better manpower outcomes, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing on Tuesday (July 5).

From 2024, workers will no longer get subsidies from SSG for most non-certifiable courses.

SkillsFuture credits will also no longer fund these courses, which currently comprise about 7 per cent of the courses the national body for skills development funds, SSG said on Tuesday.

Mr Chan said the refinements to SSG’s funding framework are part of efforts to better support training with manpower outcomes.

They are also meant to ensure that training is refreshed to meet the objectives of job placement, skills deepening and career advancement for individuals, as well as job redesign and business transformation for enterprises, he added.

Mr Chan, who spoke at the launch of the SkillsFuture Forum 2022 on Tuesday, also announced his road map for Singapore's adult education sector to reach his goal of retraining at least half a million working adults a year.

He had announced this goal at The Straits Times Education Forum in February.

Tuesday's event was held at the Lifelong Learning Institute in Paya Lebar and kicked off the SkillsFuture Festival, which runs from Tuesday until Aug 14.

Mr Chan identified four key challenges that must be met for Singapore to upskill its workforce at scale.

First, the country must overcome an asymmetry of information to spark the interest of working adults in reskilling and upskilling, he said.

He noted that they have to juggle work, financial, family and social commitments and responsibilities.

"Many tend to apply a high discount rate towards training due to the tyranny of the 'urgent', and the 'here and now'. Bread-and-butter issues understandably occupy their minds."

He said efforts such as personalised skills advisory services have been set up. There are also plans to improve outreach to help people navigate the training ecosystem, but these are not enough on their own, the minister added.

These must be complemented by three other strategies, he said, namely, articulating companies' demand for future skills, aggregating such demand in different sectors and activating a supply of such skills through quality training.