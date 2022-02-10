Universities must do more to retrain half a million adult Singaporean learners yearly: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE - To keep up with the times, universities in Singapore must do more than produce fresh school-leavers for the job market.

They must pay attention to those who have already graduated, and retrain about half a million adult learners each year, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing as he laid out his vision for the role of universities in meeting the needs of the future on Thursday (Feb 10).

These institutions, said Mr Chan, must focus on continual learning, build connections with others beyond their grounds, and have confidence in charting their own path.

He added that society's definition of success must change as it is not about how well a person does at one point of his life, nor is it about front-loading education at a young age.

Rather, learning should take place throughout a person's life, and universities must be places that people regularly return to be equipped with new knowledge and skills.

Mr Chan was speaking at The Straits Times Education Forum 2022 on the evolving role of universities, held in partnership with the Singapore Management University (SMU).

The event, which was held in a hybrid format, discussed how the work of universities must extend beyond their campus grounds and adapt to changes in society, be it technological, social or economic forces.

The session, which was held at the SMU Yong Pung How School of Law, also featured SMU president Lily Kong and Mr Andreas Schleicher, who is the director for education and skills, and special adviser on education policy to the secretary-general at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development or OECD.

In his speech, Mr Chan said in the past, a person might take almost 20 years to prepare for his first, and perhaps, only job for life.

"But what if we need to do 10 different jobs for life, changing every four to five years on average? This is our generation," he said.

Topping up the knowledge and skills of people as they take on new jobs every four to five years would mean upgrading about a quarter of around three million locals in Singapore's workforce each year, he added. This would equate to about half a million adult workers every year.

"Hence, the definition of success for our education system cannot be just how well we prepare a cohort of 30,000 to 40,000 students for the job market every year. It should be that plus retraining and upgrading about half a million adult learners each year," he said.

"Therefore, instead of focusing on the challenges of falling cohort sizes, we should actively seize the opportunity arising from an increasing number of workers who need retraining and upskilling," said Mr Chan.

Emphasising the need for lifelong learning, he said there is no pre-defined pathway to success. It is not so much about how many students in a cohort enrol in universities and polytechnics or the Institute of Technical Education at a particular point in their lives, he said.