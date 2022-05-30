Retail, information and communications among sectors with largest pay hikes

SINGAPORE - All sectors saw a larger percentage increase in wages last year compared with 2020, buoyed by the impact of eased pandemic safe management measures and travel restrictions.

The strong growth cut across both outward- and domestic-oriented sectors, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in a statement accompanying its annual wage practices report on Monday (May 30).

But six sectors posted particularly strong results, even outdoing the pace of wage growth in 2019, before the pandemic.

They are retail trade, professional services, information and communications, wholesale trade, manufacturing and construction.

Outward-oriented sectors such as information and communications, financial and services, as well as manufacturing, registered healthy expansion even in the midst of the pandemic and continued to enjoy strong wage growth in 2021, said the ministry.

For instance, even at the height of the pandemic in 2020, the information and communications sector still logged total wage growth of 1.5 per cent.

For 2021, the wage growth accelerated to 5.1 per cent for the sector.

Retail trade clinched the highest wage increase overall, at 5.5 per cent last year, over three percentage points more than 2020.

Even stronger was wage growth specifically for rank-and-file workers, defined as those in technical, clerical, sales, service, production, transport, cleaning and related positions in retail.

These employees, who do not hold managerial or executive positions, clocked 6.3 per cent in total wage growth, up from 2.2 per cent in 2020.

However, much of the expansion for these workers in 2021 was down to other wage components, as basic wage rose only 2.1 per cent for them.

In its statement, MOM noted that even sectors that were more affected by the pandemic recorded wage increases as demand for manpower climbed in tandem with the reopening of the borders.