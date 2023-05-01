NTUC must ‘do more and do better’ for PMEs and youth: Ng Chee Meng

SINGAPORE – The National Trades Union Congress must “do more and do better” for professionals, managers and executives (PMEs), as well as for youth, while building on current efforts to improve workers’ wages and welfare.

These are two segments the labour movement has underserved, even as it makes inroads with championing vulnerable workers and moderating the cost of living, labour chief Ng Chee Meng said in his May Day Rally speech on Monday.

The push to get 12,000 human resources practitioners certified to comply with fair employment practices is one part of such efforts to close the gap for PMEs, Mr Ng said at the rally held at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre.

“However, in the youth segment, NTUC recognises that we can do more to serve our youths better,” said Mr Ng.

To this end, the labour movement launched a youth task force one year ago, which has engaged 10,000 youth to find out their key concerns.

Feedback from youth on their desire for quality internships and mentorships led NTUC to develop the Career Starter Lab with employers, he noted.

This is a pilot scheme to let young people try out a job after school and national service, while also helping employers attract and retain young talent. The scheme was announced on April 28 and slated for launch in the second half of the year.

The moves to court youth and PMEs are part of a wider revamp of the labour movement’s business, membership and training model over the last four years to keep up with changes in worker demographics and the economy.

Meanwhile, changes to its business model include working with freelancers, launching a new partnership model with small and medium enterprises and introducing an associate membership programme for migrant workers, said Mr Ng.

As for training, the labour movement set up a training and transformation group. It also adopted an integrated approach, tying together its continuing education and training provider arm NTUC LearningHub, the Ong Teng Cheong Labour Leadership Institute and the Employment and Employability Institute, he said.

Mr Ng also said that NTUC’s successful foray into digital banking via Trust Bank, set up in partnership with Standard Chartered, is an example of innovation in its social enterprises, with over 500,000 customers on board within seven months.

The changes have paid dividends in NTUC’s membership, which has grown from 980,000 in 2019, to 1.12 million currently, noted Mr Ng.

Driving this growth were new membership benefits catering to members’ needs and aspirations across life stages, as well as a revamped digital presence through its website, chatbots and myNTUC app, he said.

“Our 1.5 million goal by 2030 is not so distant a number any more,” he said, referring to a membership target the labour movement set for itself in 2019.