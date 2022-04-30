MOM could impose safety time-out as workplace deaths hit 8 this month

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is working with the Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Council on implementing a safety time-out here.
This, after another worker died on Wednesday (April 27), taking the death toll this month to eight.
