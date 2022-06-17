Job vacancies hit new high for Q1 as businesses backfill positions, hire to meet demand: MOM

SINGAPORE - Singapore's labour market continues to tighten, with job vacancies hitting a new high in the first quarter of this year despite a slowing rate of increase.
This comes as some businesses post vacancies to backfill positions and hire to meet rising demand.
The number of vacancies rose to 128,100 in March, up from 117,100 in December, according to a labour market report released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Friday (June 17).
The ratio of job vacancies to unemployed persons also grew to 2.42 - or more than two positions available for every unemployed person.
MOM attributed this - the highest since 1998 - to "a decline in unemployed persons and increase in vacancies".
However, the rate of increase - at 9 per cent - is slower than the 17 per cent seen in the previous quarter, said the ministry.
It added that the bulk of the job vacancies were in construction and manufacturing, mainly for non-professional, managerial, engineering and technical (non-PMET) job roles typically held by migrant workers.
PMET roles in the financial services, information and communications, public administration and education and professional services sectors also contributed to the the growing number of vacancies .
Meanwhile, resident employment - comprising Singaporeans and permanent residents - exceeded pre-pandemic levels, highlighted MOM. It was 3.9 per cent higher than in December 2019.
Overall, total employment, excluding migrant domestic workers, grew by 42,000 in the first quarter this year, slightly lower than the increase of 47,900 in the previous quarter.
The hiring of non-resident workers formed the bulk of Singapore's total employment growth.
MOM said this is driven by the progressive lifting of border restrictions and employers filling a backlog of vacancies for jobs that are more reliant on migrant workers.
Yet, non-resident employment in March remained 15 per cent below pre-pandemic levels.
For resident employment, trends were mixed across sectors.
"Resident employment continued to rise in growth sectors such as financial services, information and communications, professional services, and health and social services," said MOM.
"On the other hand, it declined in consumer-facing sectors, mainly due to the seasonal pattern of temporary workers hired for year-end festivities leaving in the following quarter."
Unemployment rates also dipped marginally lower for citizens in April, down to 3.1 per cent, from 3.2 per cent.
The rate held steady at pre-pandemic levels for permanent residents and the overall labour force at 3 per cent and 2.2 per cent respectively.
Between December 2021 and March this year, the resident long-term unemployment rate also improved to 0.8 per cent from 1 per cent, but remained slightly above the pre-Covid-19 quarterly average of 0.7 per cent in 2018 and 2019, said MOM.
Retrenchments also declined to a record low of 1,320 in the first quarter.
MOM's preliminary statistics for the first quarter had already revealed this record low, which translates to six retrenchments for every 10,000 employees.
Among retrenched residents, the percentage who re-entered employment within sic months post-retrenchment rose to 72 per cent, a high last seen in 2015.
"As business activities resumed and manpower shortages rose, employers placed fewer employees on a short work-week or temporary layoff," said MOM.
The ministry also noted that recruitment and resignation rates among PMET workers have been creeping up, reaching beyond pre-Covid-19 average, though still below record highs.
"By industry, information and communications, financial services, health and social services, transportation and storage, and accommodation experienced higher turnover."
It added: "With the significant relaxation of border restrictions, we expect the non-resident workforce to continue to recover, catching up with the strong resident employment growth over the past two years.
"This will provide some relief to the current labour market tightness.
But MOM cautioned that the deterioration of the external economic environment, due in part to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, has weakened the demand outlook for some of outward-oriented sectors.
"This may in turn cool labour demand going forward.
"As such, firms should press on with restructuring and transformation to maintain their competitiveness."