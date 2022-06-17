Job vacancies hit new high for Q1 as businesses backfill positions, hire to meet demand: MOM

SINGAPORE - Singapore's labour market continues to tighten, with job vacancies hitting a new high in the first quarter of this year despite a slowing rate of increase.

This comes as some businesses post vacancies to backfill positions and hire to meet rising demand.

The number of vacancies rose to 128,100 in March, up from 117,100 in December, according to a labour market report released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Friday (June 17).

The ratio of job vacancies to unemployed persons also grew to 2.42 - or more than two positions available for every unemployed person.

MOM attributed this - the highest since 1998 - to "a decline in unemployed persons and increase in vacancies".

However, the rate of increase - at 9 per cent - is slower than the 17 per cent seen in the previous quarter, said the ministry.

It added that the bulk of the job vacancies were in construction and manufacturing, mainly for non-professional, managerial, engineering and technical (non-PMET) job roles typically held by migrant workers.

PMET roles in the financial services, information and communications, public administration and education and professional services sectors also contributed to the the growing number of vacancies .

Meanwhile, resident employment - comprising Singaporeans and permanent residents - exceeded pre-pandemic levels, highlighted MOM. It was 3.9 per cent higher than in December 2019.

Overall, total employment, excluding migrant domestic workers, grew by 42,000 in the first quarter this year, slightly lower than the increase of 47,900 in the previous quarter.

The hiring of non-resident workers formed the bulk of Singapore's total employment growth.

MOM said this is driven by the progressive lifting of border restrictions and employers filling a backlog of vacancies for jobs that are more reliant on migrant workers.

Yet, non-resident employment in March remained 15 per cent below pre-pandemic levels.