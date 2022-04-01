Record number of job vacancies in S'pore last year as economic recovery picked up

SINGAPORE - Amid Singapore's tight labour market, employers took longer to fill open positions last year, compared with the year before, according to Ministry of Manpower (MOM) data released on Friday (April 1).

This came as the number of job vacancies in Singapore reached a record high of 117,100 last December as economic recovery picked up.

The proportion of vacancies unfilled for at least six months grew to 35 per cent, up from 27 per cent in 2020. Before this, the proportion had been on a broad downtrend from 2014, said the ministry in its annual report on job vacancies.

The trend was similar for both professionals, managers, executives and technician (PMET) roles and non-PMET roles, though the share of non-PMET roles that were unfilled for extended periods was much higher, at 49 per cent, compared with 24 per cent for PMET roles.

The ministry's survey of 14,340 private and public sector organisations, with a total of 1,809,900 employees, found that the top three PMET jobs in demand by employers were commercial and marketing sales executives; software, web and multimedia developers; and operations officers who were not involved in transport operations.

As for non-PMET roles, the top jobs in demand were construction labourers, shop sales assistants and cleaners.

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said the labour shortage should ease in the coming months, firstly as border restrictions ease and more foreign workers in non-PMET jobs are able to enter Singapore, and also as training and career conversion programmes are ramped up to prepare local PMETs for new jobs.

"These are early days, but we are doing everything we can by supporting industries and companies with the upskilling, upgrading, innovation and transformation," he told reporters at a media briefing about the data.

"We are hopeful that many employers can still successfully fill vacancies by expanding their resident workforce," he said, encouraging employers to look at hiring women and older workers who are not in the labour force.

A smaller proportion of vacancies last year involved work that can be done remotely. The figure was 31 per cent, down from 35 per cent in 2020.

MOM said this was due in part to the resumption of workplace activities, which meant fewer employers offered remote work options for roles which usually require face-to-face interactions or on-site presence, such as operations officers in food and beverage services, and commercial and marketing sales executives. There was also a higher proportion of vacancies coming from industries and occupations where remote work was not prevalent.