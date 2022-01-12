Google launches 5,000 scholarships worth $3m for virtual courses covering 'in-demand digital skills'

SINGAPORE - Many opportunities in the tech space are available to mid-career entrants willing to venture out of their comfort zones, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Wednesday (Jan 12).

He was speaking at the launch of a scholarship programme by tech giant Google to help 5,000 more Singaporeans acquire "in-demand digital skills" via the company's Google Career Certificate courses.

Although some industries and occupations will be disrupted amid accelerating digitalisation driven by Covid-19 to reduce physical contact, new sectors and jobs will emerge, said Mr Heng, who is also Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies.

He added: "I believe that in the longer run, advancements in technology will create more and better jobs for our workers."

The courses under the scholarship programme are hosted on online course provider Coursera and are developed by Google experts. Each course usually takes between three and six months to complete, with students awarded a Google Career Certificate upon completion.

The scholarships will cover courses in four areas: information technology support, project management, data analytics and user experience design.

"If you look at Singapore today, there are job openings available in these four key areas that exceed the number of people qualified to take these positions," said Mr Scott Beaumont, Google's president of the Asia-Pacific, in his opening remarks on Wednesday.

The scholarships - worth nearly $3 million - will cover a year's worth of Coursera subscription fees for 5,000 students.

These scholarships form the third pathway of the company's Skills Ignition SG upskilling programme, launched in July 2020 with the support of the Economic Development Board, Infocomm Media Development Authority and SkillsFuture Singapore.

Previously, students could only choose between a six-month vocational training programme with a deeper theoretical curriculum and a train-and-place programme with three months of vocational training followed by six months of on-the-job training. Students in both programmes are paid.

With over 3,200 already enrolled, Google will expand its target to 3,800 for the two pathways, up from 3,000 originally, added Mr Beaumont.