New jobs and training initiative by Google and government agencies will benefit around 3,000 jobseekers

SINGAPORE -Around 3,000 local jobseekers will benefit from a new jobs and skills training initiative launched by tech giant Google in conjunction with government agencies Economic Development Board, Infocomm Media Development Authority and SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) on Monday (July 20).

The initiative is called Skills Ignition SGand covers two programmes targeted at entry-level and mid-career workers. It will prepare participants for jobs related to digital marketing and cloud technology.

One of the programmes will focus on providing on-the-job training opportunities for up to 600 applicants. Participants will do three months of online vocational training before moving on to six months of hands-on work experience with employers.

Google will be providing 100 such place-and-train positions, while other participants will be working at companies such as beauty retailer Sephora, travel agency Trip.com and fintech firm FNZ.

Training programme fees will be entirely paid for and participants will receive a monthly salary while undergoing the programme.

Meanwhile, up to 2,400 mid-career professionals will be able to tap full-time training courses in digital marketing and cloud technology, which will focus on skills upgrading.

The six-month courses will provide industry-relevant skills to boost employability in the info-communications technology sector. Each participant will receive a monthly training allowance of $1,500.

The cloud technology course is slated to start around mid-August and will cover topics such as networking and security.

The digital marketing course, which will commence in September, will prepare participants for jobs in content strategy, business development and product marketing.

These courses will be the first to be rolled out under SSG's SGUnited Mid-Career Pathways - Enterprise-based Training Programme, in support of the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package.

Participants can use their SkillsFuture credit to pay the $500 programme fees, with the remaining fees subsidised by SSG.

As part of the initiative, Google and its training providers have developed an online curriculum that includes a mix of online instructor-led training and virtual study as well as online group and individual project work.

Participants will receive certificates upon completing either of the training courses.

Google Singapore country director Ben King said the vocational training programme will equip participants with skills which will allow them to work for companies in Singapore's broader tech ecosystem, enhancing the talent available to firms here.

"We remain focused on empowering Singaporeans today for tomorrow, as we create good training opportunities and vital industry experience for them," he said.

Communications and Information Minister S Iswaran said: "In this uncertain environment, the government's over-riding economic priority is to create jobs and opportunities for our people and I am encouraged that companies such as Google are also stepping up to join us in this critical national effort."

Applications for the programmes under the Skills Ignition SG initiative are open through Aug 21.

Google said it has returned its Jobs Support Scheme wage subsidies as an additional show of support for the local community and has pledged to decline future payouts from the Government.

The SME Leadership Academy, a collaboration between Google and United Overseas Bank, has also trained over 1,000 small and medium-sized enterprise workers in the retail and tourism sectors since it was expanded in April.