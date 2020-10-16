Enduring short-term pain to protect long-term jobs

SINGAPORE - Less than seven months back, the National Wages Council (NWC) had recommended that employers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic first reduce non-wage costs and tap government help before they move to cut their workers' wages.

On Friday (Oct 16), the council signalled that companies could cut their employees' wages temporarily in order to minimise retrenchments.

The change in NWC's stance is a sign of and response to how the pandemic has taken its toll on the Singapore economy.

The Singapore economy shrank by 13.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis in the second quarter of this year. The resident unemployment rate rose to 4.5 per cent in August.

There are some early signs of economic recovery, but Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said in Parliament on Thursday (Oct 15): "Even if our GDP growth figures rebound, the jobs situation will remain challenging for some time."

With this backdrop, the NWC's recommendation acknowledges that the pandemic will continue to scar the economy, and hurt both companies and workers.

No blank cheque

Even though the council said that companies can cut wages after they have exhausted other cost-saving measures, it did not give a blank cheque to employers.

It has put in at least three safeguards.

One, it made it plain that the cuts are temporary and are to be restored when the businesses recover.

Two, it said that employers have to seek employees' support for the cuts. This means that employers have to negotiate with unions for unionised companies, or talk to their staff directly for non-unionised ones.

Three, it protected low-wage workers by recommending that those earning up to $1,400 in basic wage each month have their wages frozen instead of being cut, and senior managers take deeper cuts.

These safeguards ought to minimise the short-term pain for the workers who have their wages cut in order to protect their jobs in the longer run.

Three lingering questions

Despite these safeguards, there are still three key questions on the council's latest move.

One, how is the council going to monitor whether companies are abusing the guidelines? For example, some employers may cut wages when they do not need to do so, or still retrench workers after the pay cuts.

To this end, unions have to work closely with unionised companies and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has to keep a close watch on all companies.

Employers have to notify the ministry if they cut the monthly pay of their employees by more than 25 per cent. Given the latest recommendations, the notification threshold ought to be lowered so that MOM can widen its surveillance system.

The second question is: How can the council ensure that the wage cuts are restored when the economy recovers?

Again, it comes down to unions and MOM keeping their eyes on companies.

The workers, too, can approach the ministry for help when they suspect that employers are abusing the guidelines.

The third question is: What happens if these wage cuts are still not enough to save jobs? The NWC said it considered calling for a reduction in employers' Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions, and the consensus is not to do so. This is a sound move as CPF cuts can affect local workers' savings for retirement.

If CPF cuts are off the table, this means that the council is already throwing what it has to save jobs.

The latest NWC guidelines will apply until June 30 next year. But the crunch time can come much earlier. Wage subsidies under the Jobs Support Scheme will cover wages paid up to March next year for firms in sectors harder-hit by the pandemic, and up to December this year for sectors which are managing well.

After these two lifelines are removed, it remains to be seen whether companies can continue to stay afloat.

The latest NWC recommendations will give them a better chance to do so. And if companies survive, workers keep their jobs, then both can emerge from the pandemic scarred but undefeated.