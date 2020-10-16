Singapore employers may implement temporary wage cuts to save jobs: National Wages Council

SINGAPORE - Employers have been given the green light by the National Wages Council to implement temporary wage cuts if it means saving jobs.

They should seek employees' support before doing so and only make the reductions necessary to minimise retrenchments, said the tripartite group on Friday (Oct 16) in updated guidelines that will apply from Nov 1 to June 30 next year.

The council did not set a quantum for the wage cuts due to the uneven impact of the Covid-19 crisis across sectors and companies, but any reductions should depend on the sector and company's performance and outlook.

Employees should be told how wages will eventually be restored.

The guidelines, which are not compulsory but have been accepted by the Government, come after the council was convened for a second time this year. They set out six key principles for implementing wage cuts, including employers using the annual and monthly variable components to adjust wages and that they cut only basic pay if really necessary to avoid retrenchments. Management should take earlier and deeper cuts to their wages.

The council recommended freezing wages instead of cutting them for people earning up to $1,400 a month. Cuts for those earning more than that should not leave basic monthly pay below $1,400.

This is only the fourth time since the council was formed in 1972 that it has been convened twice in a year - the last three times were also during economic crises.

Council chairman Peter Seah said the discussions this time were more intense and took longer than the first round as the issues have been very complex.

"There was a lot of give and take and, very importantly, a lot of trust among the tripartite partners to come up with solutions that are best not only for companies but also employees," he said at a press conference on Friday.

National Trades Union Congress president Mary Liew, a council member, said the labour movement agreed that there was a need to support "more drastic, immediate measures" because of the need to minimise retrenchments after efforts to retain and redeploy existing workers have been exhausted.

"Sacrifice will definitely be required on the workers' part, but we hope that employers will bear their sacrifices in mind when things get better, whenever possible, recognise their efforts and reward them as well," she said.

The council's initial annual recommendations in March urged firms to reduce non-wage costs first, such as through focusing on training and using time banking to reduce weekly working hours without adjusting wages.

But Singapore's economy has entered a recession since then and companies will still be under pressure to retrench, noted the council, which comprises Mr Seah and 21 other members from employer groups, unions and the Government.

It considered whether to call for a reduction in employer contributions to the Central Provident Fund but decided against this as it would disproportionately affect only local employees, noted Permanent Secretary for Manpower Aubeck Kam, who is a council member.

Cutting employer CPF contributions would also be a blunt move that would not take into account the significant variation in circumstances across sectors and firms, he added.

The council also renewed its call for employers to implement the flexible wage system, which can act as a "shock absorber" in times of crisis, said council member and Singapore National Employers Federation president Robert Yap.

Mr Kam said the system provides employees with some certainty when planning their expenses, while Ms Liew stressed that the system is not just for wage cuts, but also for companies to reward employees when the company performs well.

Last year, only 29.3 per cent of employees were in companies using the flexible wage system, under which 10 per cent of the total wage package can be a monthly variable component and 20 per cent can be an annual variable component. The variable components should be larger for middle and senior management.

The system was first introduced in 1986 with only an annual variable component, but in 1999, after the Asian Financial Crisis, the council recommended including a monthly variable component to allow businesses to react more quickly to changing business conditions.