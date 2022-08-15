Businesses must be more cost-efficient as salaries rise under Progressive Wage Model: Zaqy

SINGAPORE - Paying workers higher wages does not need to translate into significant price hikes for consumers, said Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad.

He was speaking to the media on Monday (Aug 15) at the Ministry of Manpower, after announcing that the Government has accepted recommendations by the Tripartite Cluster for Retail on their new Progressive Wage Model (PWM) for the retail sector.

Under this PWM, wages for workers such as retail assistants, cashiers and assistant retail supervisors, are expected to go up by 8.4 per cent to 8.5 per cent annually, from Sept 1 this year to Aug 31 2025.

To help retailers cope with the increase in costs, the Government will co-fund 75 per cent of the salary increase for workers earning gross monthly wages of up to $2,500 in 2022, and 45 per cent for workers with gross monthly wages of $2,500 to $3,000.

Mr Zaqy said he hopes that the co-funding will buffer business costs, and that the PWM does not translate into rising costs for consumers.

"We want things to be cost-effective, cost-efficient, affordable, but it should not be at the expense of low-wage workers," he said.

He urged businesses to look beyond business costs going up as a result of higher wages, and instead work towards become more productive and cost-efficient.

"Ultimately it's not just about wage increases, but how you continue to sustain increases over time... It's important to look at business productivity, workforce productivity, as well as job redesign and how we improve work conditions too," he said.

He cited the example of the private security industry, which he said has seen a higher growth rate of local employees, with younger people and locals joining the sector.

The industry implemented a PWM as a licensing condition for private security agencies in September 2016. Additionally, as part of the latest round of recommendations accepted by the Government in November last year, the basic monthly wage of security officers who are at the bottom of the ladder will more than double from $1,650 in 2023 to $3,530 by 2028.

Mr Zaqy said that the industry, which used to have a high number of officers working overtime, has become more technologically ready, with the use of tools such as CCTVs and sensors.

"It shows that with higher salaries, that doesn't mean you have to be less productive... You can train your workers to undertake a lot more meaningful tasks and not necessarily work longer hours," he said.