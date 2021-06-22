$2.2 billion in JSS payouts to support wages of more than 2 million employees from June 30

SINGAPORE - More than 140,000 employers will receive Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) payouts totalling more than $2.2 billion from June 30.

This will support the wages of more than two million local employees, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) in a statement released on Tuesday (June 22).

With this payout, more than $26.7 billion in JSS support would have been disbursed since the introduction of the scheme at the Unity Budget in February 2020.

Employers who have made mandatory CPF contributions for their local employees for the months of January to March 2021 by the stipulated deadlines will qualify to receive the payout, said the MOF and Iras.

For the payout in June, employers in the aviation, aerospace and tourism sectors will receive 50 per cent support for the first $4,600 of gross monthly wages paid in January, February and March 2021.

Those in food services, retail, arts and entertainment, land transport, built environment, and marine and offshore sectors will receive 30 per cent support for wages paid during the same period. Employers in all other sectors — excluding biomedical sciences, precision engineering, electronics, financial services, information and communications technology, media, postal and courier, online retail, and supermarkets and convenience stores — will receive 10 per cent support.

Eligible employers will be notified by post of their payout amount later this month. They can also log in to myTax Portal to view the electronic copy of their letter.

Employers who have registered for PayNow Corporate by June 25, 2021, or have existing Giro arrangements with Iras, can expect to receive the JSS payouts from June 30.

Other employers will receive their cheques from July 5.

As announced earlier, to help businesses during phases two and three (heightened alert), the JSS will be enhanced to support sectors that have been significantly affected by the safe management measures from May 16 to July 11.

Sectors which are significantly affected will receive 50 per cent support for this period.

Other sectors that are affected will receive 30 per cent support for the period of restrictions, and 10 per cent support thereafter from July 12 to 25.

Details of qualifying sectors can be found at this website. The enhanced payout will be disbursed in September.

MOF and Iras reminded employers in their statement to contribute the right amount of CPF for their employees, based on actual wages paid.

"Employers' CPF contributions are used to determine the amount of JSS payout. The penalties for any attempt to abuse the JSS are severe," they said.

Other than having their JSS payouts denied, offenders can be charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code and face up to 10 years' imprisonment and a fine.

Businesses or individuals who wish to report any malpractices or potential abuses of the JSS may do so by e-mail to jssreport @ iras.gov.sg or online at this website.

As part of the checks for JSS eligibility, a small number of employers will receive letters from Iras asking them to conduct a self-review of their CPF contributions and to provide declarations or documents to substantiate their eligibility for JSS payouts.

Their June 2021 payouts will be withheld pending the self-review and verification by Iras and disbursed after the completion of the review.

More information on the scheme can be found at this website.