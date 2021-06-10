Enhanced Jobs Support Scheme to continue for sectors allowed to reopen only from June 21

SINGAPORE - With some sectors facing an additional week of closure or till June 20, the current enhancements to the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) will be extended for affected businesses such as food establishments that cannot yet resume dining in.

These sectors will receive 10 per cent JSS support from June 21 to 30, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Thursday (June 10).

The scheme provides wage support to employers for the first $4,600 of gross monthly wages paid to each local employee.

JSS support was increased from 10 per cent to 50 per cent for the food and beverage sector from May 16 to June 13, in the light of phase two (heightened alert) measures.

Gyms, fitness studios, performing arts organisations and arts education centres, which also had to suspend operations, were similarly given enhanced JSS benefits.

These businesses faced tightened measures that required them to suspend many, if not all, of their operations.

If the Covid-19 situation remains under control, these affected sectors will be allowed to reopen from June 21 with capacity limits in place. They will receive 10 per cent JSS support from June 21 to 30.

Singapore will reopen its economy in two phases from June 13, with food and beverage establishments, gyms and fitness studios to reopen from June 21 as they have been identified as higher risk.

"These are predominantly the activities where people are engaged in interactions without their masks on," said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong at a multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 conference on Thursday.

"If you look at it, it's F&B, it's gyms, fitness - these are the higher-risk settings, and that's why we decided to wait for a full incubation cycle of low, stable numbers, and then we will be able to resume these activities on June 21."



The Covid-19 Driver Relief Fund will be extended for three more months. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



In addition, to support taxi and private-hire drivers who are facing lower taxi ridership, the Government also said on Thursday that it will extend the Covid-19 Driver Relief Fund for three more months.

This will be at $300 per month per vehicle in July and August, and $150 per month per vehicle in September.

The payouts are currently at $750 per vehicle per month until the end of June, as part of the $27 million set aside under the Covid-19 Driver Relief Fund to support drivers from May 16 to end-June.

READ NEXT: Singapore to ease Covid-19 curbs and reopen in 2 phases from June 14: Everything you need to know