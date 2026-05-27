Jewel Changi Airport blooms with 800,000 Lego bricks

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SINGAPORE – Jewel Changi Airport has transformed into a floral-themed wonderland with the launch of Celebrate Jewel Blooms with Lego Botanicals, featuring South-east Asia’s largest showcase of Lego Botanicals in a mall.



The event, which began on May 26, features about 800,000 Lego bricks assembled into large floral installations across Jewel, including towering 2m Lego rose displays at the Forest Valley against the backdrop of the Rain Vortex.

A visitor posing beside 2m-tall rose sculptures built from Lego bricks at Jewel Changi Airport’s Forest Valley on May 26, as part of the Lego Botanicals showcase. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Visitors can also spot whimsical Lego plant displays woven into Jewel’s greenery, while Level 5’s Canopy Park has been turned into a horticultural trail inspired by the Lego Icons “Gardens of the World” series.

The displays include a Japanese-inspired garden with Lego-built koi fish and water lilies, a Mediterranean-themed floral setting and an English country garden with a mushroom-capped cottage and giant Lego figure.

An English country garden scene inspired by Lego Icons’ Autumn Cottage Garden and built using Lego bricks at Jewel Changi Airport’s Canopy Park on May 26. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

As part of the opening day, fashion designers put on a fashion showcase in collaboration with the Singapore Fashion Council, where models walked in pieces inspired by Lego Botanicals. These creations will be on display at the Lego pop-up store at basement 1 and the visual merchandising displays at level 2.

Project Runway, Lego-style. Jewel Changi Airport’s Forest Valley transformed into a runway on May 26 as models walked in outfits incorporating Lego bricks. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Visitors have the opportunity to take part in an interactive Lego stamp rally across seven locations within Jewel, including Canopy Park. Those who successfully collect all the stamps can redeem a special souvenir at the Lego pop-up store at basement 1, while stocks last.

The pop-up store itself features a range of Lego merchandise, giant Lego displays and exclusive shopping experiences tied to the event.



The showcase at Forest Valley runs until July 26, while the Canopy Park installations will continue until Aug 30.



For more information, visit https://www.jewelchangiairport.com/en/promotion/celebrate-jewel-blooms-with-lego-botanicals.html