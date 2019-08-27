Japan, South Korea travellers to enjoy automated immigration clearance in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Travellers with passports from Japan and South Korea will soon be able to enjoy more convenience when they visit Singapore.

They will be able to use the automated immigration clearance gates at Singapore's checkpoints from Wednesday (Aug 28).

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) will be extending the Frequent Traveller Programme to eligible holders of Japan and South Korea passports.

Japan and South Korea nationals must be at least six years old, hold passports with more than six-month validity and have visited Singapore at least twice in the past two years to be eligible to apply for the programme.

Enrolment in the programme is free.

Those interested can apply at the enrolment centres at Changi Airport's Terminal 3, the visitor services centre at the ICA Building, as well as at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

More information can be found at ICA's website at www.ica.gov.sg